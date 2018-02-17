Dortmund’s Batshuayi sends jibe at Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund striker and Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi has issued thinly veiled criticism to Blues boss Antonio Conte after his bright start to life in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

The 24-year-old has hit five goals in his opening three games in all competitions for the Peter Stoger-coached outfit, including a fine brace against Serie A side Atalanta in last Thursday's Europa League clash at Signal Iduna Park.

The Belgium international played second fiddle to Alvaro Morata at Stamford Bridge despite the Spain international going through something of a slump towards the end of Batshuayi's time in London.

Batshuayi scores his fourth goal in three games for Dortmund. Go on, Michy! #BVB pic.twitter.com/0VAq9l8bAO — amadí (@amadoit__) February 15, 2018

At the time of departing the reigning Premier League champions for Dortmund on loan from 31 January, the forward had still managed a creditable 10 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions in 2017/18.

Nonetheless, after his prolific start with the Black and Yellows, he seemed to aim a message at Conte. While speaking to Belgian radio network Sporza, the player said: "I did not have a good time at Chelsea, but I'm doing well here and I’ve been well received by my colleagues and supporters.

"Sitting on the bench, scoring a goal and then being back on the bench is quite difficult to deal with for an attacker. As a young player, you need a lot of playing time to evolve. It’s perfect here, and I'm trusted by everyone."