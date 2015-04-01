Alaba out for seven weeks

The 22-year-old was replaced at half-time of Austria’s 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday night and tests performed back in Munich confirmed the worst fears.

Alaba will need a seven-week break before being able to return to full training, effectively ruling him out until the very last weeks of the Bundesliga season.

He may be able to return should Bayern reach the finals of the DFB-Pokal or Champions League.

“Of course I’m deeply sad,” Alaba told Bayern’s website. “But I have a big goal in my eyes and I want to be back for the end of the season.

“I’m going to get a good rest now and then give it my all in rehabilitation.”

Alaba missed the end of the first half of the season due to a similar injury in his right knee last November.

He will now wear a plaster cast for two weeks before having a plate inserted in his knee. He should be able to start light work in four weeks’ time.

Alaba made his 100th appearance for Bayern in their 2-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach 10 days ago. He has featured 28 times for the Bavarians this season.