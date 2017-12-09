Wolf reacts to Stuttgart’s first home defeat

Stuttgart head coach Hannes Wolf was unhappy that his side’s unbeaten record at the Mercedez Benz Arena came to an end but conceded Bayer 05 Leverkusen deserved the 2-0 victory.

Goals in each half from midfielders Kai Haverts and Sven Bender inflicted the third defeat in five Bundesliga games on the newly promoted side but it was their first defeat at home all season under Wolf.

The 36-year-old former Borussia Dortmund youth coach has enjoyed an impressive foray into senior management with Die Schwaben and was brutally honest in his post-match press conference.

“We would have liked to have extended our home run,” he said. “Early on in the tie we lacked the necessary aggression and then we conceded the 0-1 in a situation we looked to be in control of.

“After the break, we looked to raise the intensity and give something back to the fans – which worked very well for twenty minutes.

“We created chances, but just didn’t take them. We then conceded a second goal from a corner. After that it was difficult to come back.

“If we had made it 1-1, it could have been a different game. In the end though, it was a deserved win for Leverkusen.”

Die Roten are now in 13th place in the league, with 17 points after 15 league outings.