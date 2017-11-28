Bundesliga |

Schalke want Goretzka to stay

FC Schalke 04 CEO Christian Heidel hopes the club's performance in the 4-4 comeback draw at rivals Borussia Dortmund convinces midfielder Leon Goretzka to stay.

Goretzka has long been touted as the future of German football since making his first-team debut for Bochum five-years ago.

And after just one season in the German second-tier, the towering midfielder made a €4million switch to Die Knappen, where he's developed at a rapid rate over the past four seasons.

However, it was his performances in this year's triumphant Confederation Cup campaign with Germany that shot the powerful midfielder into the spotlight as he finished joint top-scorer of the tournament with three goals – thus winning the silver ball award.

His form continued into the new Bundesliga season with four goals in nine games before injury struck – which kept him out of the starting line-up against Dortmund this weekend.

Manchester City, FC Bayern München, Arsenal, PSG, Liverpool and Juventus are all been credited with interest in the 22-year-old, but Heidel confirmed recently that Schalke offered him a bumper deal to convince him to remain at the Veltins-Arena.

"It was something special for Leon to experience such a derby," he told Bild. "It was always important to Leon that he can see a development here at Schalke, also in the sporting department. It's here now."

According to Sport Bild, the club has offered the Germany international an annual salary of €12 million with a release clause in the region of €50m.

