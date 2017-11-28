Schalke want Goretzka to stay

FC Schalke 04 CEO Christian Heidel hopes the club's performance in the 4-4 comeback draw at rivals Borussia Dortmund convinces midfielder Leon Goretzka to stay.

Goretzka has long been touted as the future of German football since making his first-team debut for Bochum five-years ago.

And after just one season in the German second-tier, the towering midfielder made a €4million switch to Die Knappen, where he's developed at a rapid rate over the past four seasons.

? #Burgstaller: "It goes without saying that the game against @fckoeln_en won't be easy. We have to give our all once again." #s04 pic.twitter.com/xESL54mluB — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) November 28, 2017

However, it was his performances in this year's triumphant Confederation Cup campaign with Germany that shot the powerful midfielder into the spotlight as he finished joint top-scorer of the tournament with three goals – thus winning the silver ball award.

His form continued into the new Bundesliga season with four goals in nine games before injury struck – which kept him out of the starting line-up against Dortmund this weekend.

Manchester City, FC Bayern München, Arsenal, PSG, Liverpool and Juventus are all been credited with interest in the 22-year-old, but Heidel confirmed recently that Schalke offered him a bumper deal to convince him to remain at the Veltins-Arena.

"It was something special for Leon to experience such a derby," he told Bild. "It was always important to Leon that he can see a development here at Schalke, also in the sporting department. It's here now."

According to Sport Bild, the club has offered the Germany international an annual salary of €12 million with a release clause in the region of €50m.