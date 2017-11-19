Heynckes hails ‘great’ Bundesliga milestone

FC Bayern München’s 3-0 success over FC Augsburg on Saturday saw Jupp Heynckes become the first person to record 500 wins in the Bundesliga as a player and manager.

The 72-year-old came out of retirement last month to take charge of the Bavarian giants for the fourth time in his career following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti just six months after winning the league title.

Bayern have won five straight games in the German top flight since Heynckes returned to the helm, hauling in early pacesetters Borussia Dortmund to open up a six-point gap at the top of the table.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach and Hannover forward reached the impressive milestone as goals from Robert Lewandowski (brace) and Arturo Vidal secured all three points against their rivals from Bavaria.

“I can’t say it means nothing to me, that would be wrong,” Heynckes said after the match. “It’s a great number, but I was focused on the game and the opponent. You don’t think about having an anniversary like this or winning so many games.

“We found it difficult to get into the game because the opponents played in a very structured way, so if we hadn’t been top-notch and very attentive, we would not have won. After 25 minutes, we came up with a better performance.”