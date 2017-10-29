Hasenhüttl: We could have gone home at half-time

Ralph Hasenhüttl admitted that his side stood little chance of overcoming FC Bayern München after seeing Willi Orban dismissed after just 13 minutes.

Having succumbed to Bayern in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday, on penalties, after Naby Keïta was dismissed for two yellows, it was always going to be a challenge for RB Leipzig to compete in Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with a man down.

It took just six minutes for James Rodriguez to put the German champions ahead after the red card, with Robert Lewandowski adding a second on 38 minutes for a 2-0 win.

After the game, a disappointed Hasenhüttl, who was already looking ahead to his side’s Champions League clash with Porto next week, said: “We’ve seen too many red cards this year. We could have gone home at half-time.

“We focused on containing our opponents then and rested the lads we need on Wednesday.

“If you see two red cards against Bayern within a few days it gets hard from a mental point of view.”

Leipzig midfielder Diego Demme added: “We had ambitious plans. After the red card and the early opener, the game was almost closed out.

“We hoped to level the scores on the break, but Bayern played well and doubled the lead. The match was over then.”