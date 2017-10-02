Poulsen reveals what Leipzig are missing

RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen believes they must start to concede fewer goals if they are to emulate or even better last season's achievements.

Leipzig conceded just 39 times in their debut Bundesliga campaign which helped them finish second behind champions Bayern Munich. It was the third best defensive record in the German top flight.

However, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have already conceded eight goals in the league this term and have also let in three goals in two UEFA Champions League games.

As such, Poulsen, who got his first Bundesliga goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over 1. FC Köln believes that improved solidity at the back can only help improve the team's fortunes. Leipzig are currently fourth in the standings with a six-point deficit to leaders Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old told the Bundesliga's official website: "We finished the first stretch with seven games in three weeks and we did well in this time. Our level has been satisfactory. Now we want to show that we're entitled to be higher on the table.

"We must learn to concede fewer goals. That was our great strength last year, we rarely conceded and often took the lead. We must defend better and with more heart. We're missing that a little."