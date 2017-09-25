Burki talks up BVB home record

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki has called on the club’s supporters to inspire them to victory over European champions Real Madrid on Tuesday.

BVB take on the UEFA Champions League holders at Signal Iduna Park brimming with confidence as they lead the Bundesliga standings.

However, in Los Blancos they face a team who’ve won back-to-back Champions League crowns and the La Liga title last season.

But Burki feels that Peter Bosz’ side stand a chance to overcome Real, due to their incredible unbeaten record at home.

“It’s incredibly hard to beat us in front of our own crowd,”the Switzerland international told Kicker. “In the Bundesliga, we are already 41 home games undefeated.

“For the first match [last season], I was very excited about playing against the best players in the world, but I did not sleep badly.

“My hope is that we can improve on last year’s performance against Real, if we are better defensively. We have to be courageous and we will be rewarded.”