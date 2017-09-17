Dortmund back on top in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund signalled their title intentions with a 5-0 hammering of FC Koln at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund 5 FC Koln 0

Philipp scores either side of HT

Papastathopoulos extends BVB's lead

Aubameyang also bags a brace

Match Summary

Peter Bosz's side were leading as early as the second minute and they struck again on the stroke of half-time to take command of proceedings.

Three goals in the space of 10 second-half minutes put the game to bed as Dortmund displaced Hannover at the league summit on goal difference, leaving the rock-bottom Billy Goats still searching for their first win of the new campaign.

Full Report

BVB came into the fixture on a three-match unbeaten run and they got off to the perfect start when Maximilian Philipp opened the scoring after just two minutes on the clock.

Andriy Yarmolenko was the architect as he beat his marker to create space for a cross that was headed home by Philipp – the forward's first goal for his new club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang squandered the chance to double his team's lead on the quarter-hour mark after being teed up by Gonzalo Castro's knockdown, but Timo Horn tipped his miscued shot behind.

Yarmolenko should perhaps have done better when he connected with Lukasz Piszczek's cross but failed to direct his header on target. However, Sokratis Papastathopoulos would give them a two-goal cushion moments before the break when he stabbed home from close range after Horn dropped the ball from a corner.

It could have been 3-0 shortly after the restart when Aubameyang broke through on goal, but the striker was wasteful once more with an effort that went wide of the mark, with just Horn to beat.

The Gabon international would not pass up his next opportunity on 59 minutes, though, when Koln defender Lukas Klunter handled inside his own area to concede a penalty, which was dispatched by Aubameyang.

Last season's Bundesliga top scorer bagged his second of the game a minute later as he guided Piszczek's low cross past Horn, and Philipp completed the rout, and his brace, on 69 minutes with a cool finish from Mahmoud Dahoud's pass.

Roman Burki came in for criticism in the midweek defeat to Tottenham, but the Swiss keeper was back to his best as he denied Klunter in the closing stages to make it a fourth successive clean sheet in the league.

Sunday's other results:

Hoffenheim 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Freiburg