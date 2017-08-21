Bundesliga Matchday 1: Best of the Best

The opening Matchday of the new Bundesliga season had a business-as-usual feel to it as FC Bayern Munchen and Borussia Dortmund got off the great starts with big wins.

Although Dortmund temporarily deposed Bayern from top spot thanks to their clean sheet as they defeated Wolfsburg 3-0 on Saturday.

There was all the usual high-quality football that you’ve come to expect from Germany’s finest teams, with superb goals, breath-taking saves and superb skills enthralling the fans in the stadiums as well as those watching at home and around the world.

Join us as we take a look at the best of the action from Matchday 1 of the Bundesliga.

Goal of the Weekend

Marc Bartra (Dortmund) and Mathew Leckie’s (Berlin) goals were special, but the standout goal of Matchday 1 was surely Ahmir Mehmedi’s fierce strike for Bayer Leverkusen against Munich.

It had a touch of Brazil circa 1970 World Cup about it as the ball was fed out wide for the full back to hammer home, but Mehmedi’s arrow-like finish into the top corner was something special.

Save of the weekend

Making himself big in goal was Peter Gulasci of RB Leipzig, who threw himself to his right to claw away a rocket from FC Shalke 04’s Nabil Bentilab. Gulasci’s heroics were not enough however, as Leipzig went down to a surprise defeat.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann also deserves an honourable mention as his save ensured Julian Nagelsmann’s side got off to a winning start as they seek to repeat last season’s surge up the Bundesliga.

Player of the weekend

Star of the weekend was undoubtedly Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic. The young American opened the scoring with a great strike inside the far post. He then set up Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang for the third goal with some great control and a measured cross to suggest that Dortmund can still thrive without Barcelona bound Ousmane Dembele.

