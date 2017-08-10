Bundesliga |

Hinds eager to learn at Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg new boy Kaylen Hinds is relishing the opportunity to continue his development in Germany alongside the likes of veteran striker Mario Gomez.

The 19-year-old signed for the Wolves earlier in the transfer window and has already shown what he’s capable of by scoring three goals in five pre-season friendlies.

Arsenal snapped up the forward from Leyton Orient’s youth team in 2012, but he failed to make a senior appearance for the Gunners and went to Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee.

“As a young player I can get good experience in the Bundesliga,” said Hinds, according to the official Bundesliga website.

“I think playing in a different country, in a different style will improve my game. It will be good experience for me.”

He added: “Gomez is a big player. I’m learning off him and hopefully one day I’ll be like him.”

