Aogo seals Stuttgart switch

Dennis Aogo is delighted to have sealed his move to VfB Stuttgart after four seasons with FC Schalke 04.

The 30-year-old former German international, who has also turned out for SC Freiburg and Hamburger SV, has signed a two-year-contract with Die Roten.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the left-footer said: “I didn’t have to spend much time considering the offer from VfB and I am very happy that the transfer has worked out.

“I am very motivated and extremely eager to get on the ball and begin training with the team.”

He added: “During the course of my career I have played in Stuttgart on a number of occasions, so I know there is always an unbelievable atmosphere here. That too was an important factor in me making this move to VfB.”

Club Director of Marketing and Sales Jochen Röttgermann added: “In Dennis Aogo, we have secured the services of a nationally and internationally very experienced player, who has proven his qualities wherever he has played. He knows the Bundesliga very well and will thus need little time to get integrated. We are very happy to have been able to convince him of the direction we are taking.”

Aogo has made a total of 213 Bundesliga appearances and may well make his debut for VfB in their DFB-Pokal first-round clash away to Energie Cottbus on Sunday.