Azzaoui joins Willem II on loan

VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Ismael Azzaoui will spend the 2016/17 season on loan with Willem II, the club have confirmed.

The 19-year-old former Anderlecht and Tottenham Hotspur youth player signed for the Bundesliga side in 2015.

His development was hindered by a cruciate ligament injury which saw him sidelined for the majority of last season.

And after returning to full fitness, the Belgium youth international impressed enough while on trial with Willem II to secure a deal.

Part of a statement from Wolfsburg read: "Azzaoui’s contract with VfL Wolfsburg remains valid until 2020.

"The midfield-man, who signed for the Wolves in the summer of 2015, has made two Bundesliga appearances, as well as being involved for the Green-Whites U23 side and the Development-Squad from the VfL-Fußball.Akademie."