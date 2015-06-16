Immobile hints at Italy return

Immobile endured a difficult debut campaign in the Bundesliga, netting just three league goals in 18 appearances as Die Borrussen struggled throughout, eventually stumbling to a disappointing seventh-place finish.

The former Torino man is now considering his options amidst interest from his native Italy and admits it will be tough choice to leave Dortmund following such a turbulent first season with the German giants.

"This year has not gone well and I just want to finish this difficult season," the former Torino forward told reporters while on international duty with Italy.

"It’s pleasing that teams in Serie A are interested, but for next year I’ll have to make an important choice in terms of European competition and I want to be a team leader.

"I want to play regularly. I don’t want to run away from failure and would rather have good memories of Borussia, so I am thinking about whether or not to stay."