No offers for De Bruyne

It has been claimed City have opened talks over a deal for the 24-year-old,??with suggestions the club could be prepared to pay a British record ??60million.

De Bruyne scored 10 goals and mustered 20 assists as Wolfsburg finished second in the Bundesliga last season, 10 points behind runaway champions Bayern Munich.

But Wolfsburg, who have previously insisted the player is not for??sale, claim there has not been contact.

“Nothing has arrived here. And neither Kevin nor his agent have told me they??want to leave,” sporting director Klaus Allofs told the German media.

City have been linked with De Bruyne, who was sold by Chelsea for ??18million??last January, throughout the summer but have not commented on the speculation.

Club??officials again declined to comment when asked about the latest reports.