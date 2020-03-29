Borussia Dortmund will respect Jadon Sancho’s decision over future, says Hans-Joachim Watzke

Europe’s top clubs should not expect to sign Borussia Dortmund players at bargain prices, according to CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

With Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona all reportedly interested in signing the 20-year-old, Dortmund CEO Watzke admitted it would be up to Sancho to determine his own future – but warned there will be no cut-price deal for the forward.

The England international had scored 14 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances before the 2019-20 season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Watzke still hopeful of retaining his services.

“Even before the coronavirus outbreak, we said that we prefer that Jadon stays with us,” Watzke told Bild.

“At the end of the day, however, you always have to respect what the player wants.”

With Sancho, Gio Reyna and Erling Haaland impressing this season, Watzke issued a message to other clubs who might be hoping to poach Dortmund’s rising stars in the next transfer window.

“I’ll say clearly say that even the very rich clubs shouldn’t believe that they can come here to snap up bargains,” he said.

“We don’t have to sell anyone for less than they’re worth.”