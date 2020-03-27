Coronavirus: Bayern’s Pokal semi-final postponed

The DFB-Pokal semi-finals, for which Bayern Munich are part of the line-up, have been postponed.

Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal semi-final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as has the last-four fixture between Saarbrucken and Bayer Leverkusen.

Holders Bayern, who defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in last season’s final, were due to host Frankfurt on either April 21 or 22, while Leverkusen were scheduled to visit fourth-tier side Saarbrucken.

However, it was confirmed on Friday that both matches will not take place on the planned dates due to the continued threat of COVID-19.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since March 13 and is on hold until April 30 at the earliest.

The #DFBPokal semi-finals, originally scheduled for the 21st and 22nd April 2020, have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. #FCSB04 #FCBSGE #Berlin2020 pic.twitter.com/a35SJfEUrO — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) March 27, 2020

There have been 49,344 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, with 321 people having died.