Manuel Neuer turns 34: Bayern star’s brilliant career in numbers

On Manuel Neuer’s 34th birthday, we look at the outstanding numbers from his career so far.
Manuel Neuer turned 34 on Friday, but the Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper is still going strong.
Captain for both club and country, Neuer has helped Bayern to seven straight Bundesliga titles, plus a Champions League triumph, and also won the World Cup six years ago.
Despite intense pressure from Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the former Schalke star remains Germany’s number one.
And Neuer is adamant he will maintain a starting role at Bayern next season after the arrival of Alexander Nubel, even if the veteran was linked to Chelsea this week.
To mark his birthday, we take a look at the key numbers – with the help of Opta – from a career that shows no signs of slowing.
576 – Neuer has made more senior club appearances – for Schalke and Bayern – in all competitions than any other Bundesliga player since 2006-07.
92 – The keeper is closing on a century of Germany caps since his June 2009 debut. He has been captain since September 2016.
The sweeper-keeper hero of Germany’s 2014 #WorldCup triumph turns today
Happy birthday, Manuel Neuer! #HBD | @Manuel_Neuer | @DFB_Team_EN pic.twitter.com/jgizpL5O4k
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 27, 2020
188 – Oliver Kahn (196) is the only goalkeeper to have kept more Bundesliga clean sheets than Neuer.
0 – No keeper can better Neuer’s tally of 188 clean sheets in Europe’s top five leagues since 2006-07. Former Bayern team-mate Pepe Reina is second on that list with 171.
47 – Of Bundesliga goalkeepers to have played at least four games, Neuer (47 per cent) has the best clean sheet rate. He has kept a clean sheet in 52 per cent of his league games for Bayern.
Wishing a happy 34th birthday to our wall between the sticks, @Manuel_Neuer! #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/4aUVTaMJK7
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 27, 2020
20 – The World Cup winner holds the record for the most clean sheets in a Bundesliga season, achieved in both 2014-15 and 2015-16. He surpassed Kahn’s 2001-02 benchmark of 19.
107 – Since his Champions League debut in 2007-08, Neuer is the only goalkeeper to tally over a century of appearances in the competition.
42 – Neuer has also kept the most Champions League clean sheets in this time.
THIS Manuel Neuer save = ________#UCL | @FCBayernEN | @Manuel_Neuer https://t.co/A5xWt4cDfV pic.twitter.com/Yyhp5V4MC4
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 27, 2020
76 – Since detailed data collection began in 2004-05, Neuer has the best passing accuracy percentage of all goalkeepers with at least 20 Bundesliga appearances.
1 – Neuer has played only once on his birthday, keeping a clean sheet as Schalke beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 away from home in 2010.
0 – Despite his regular forays outside the penalty area, Neuer has never been sent off.