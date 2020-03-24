With coronavirus still a major threat across Europe, the Bundesliga’s suspension will remain in place until the end of April.

The German Football League (DFL) has extended the suspension of the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A meeting earlier this month initially put the German season on hold until April 2, bringing the Bundesliga in line with the rest of Europe’s so-called “big five” leagues.

However, with the COVID-19 outbreak still causing mass disruptions to everyday life across the world, the DFL has reviewed its stance and ruled out a return for football in the country before the end of April.

A statement read: “The presidium [of the DFL] is aware that all scenarios and options for action also depend on external factors, on the development of which the DFL and clubs have only limited or no influence at all: among other things, the further spread of the virus and the assessment of the situation by politics.

“Against this background, the presidium of the General Assembly will recommend a further suspension of game operations in the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga until at least April 30.”