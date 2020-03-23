Schick sets sights on Premier League after RB Leipzig success

Patrik Schick said joining RB Leipzig was “the right choice” for his career but admitted he has his sights set on a move to England.

Patrik Schick is “very attracted” to the Premier League, despite the possibility of his loan move to RB Leipzig being made permanent at the end of the season.

Leipzig signed Schick on loan from Roma in September for the 2019-20 season, and the forward has been a success in the Bundesliga, scoring seven goals in 15 league appearances for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

The German club will reportedly have the option to make Schick’s transfer permanent for €29million if they quality for the 2020-21 Champions League.

However, the 24-year-old might have his eyes on a new challenge, even if he believes joining Leipzig was the right move.

“When I left the Czech Republic, my dream was to play in Italy and I achieved that,” he told iSport.cz. “Now, I feel very attracted to England, to be honest.

15 appearances 7 goals & 2 assists Tell us your favourite Patrik Schick moment from this Season #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/ID6Ejje7OA — RB Leipzig English (from ) (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 20, 2020

“Leipzig was absolutely the right choice for my career. I had also talked to Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke here in Germany.

“In England, there were Everton and Crystal Palace, plus Valencia in Spain.

“I just felt that Leipzig wanted me more, and I was also attracted to the playing style of coach Julian Nagelsmann. I am sure that I made the right choice.”