Reports: Manchester United to compete with Liverpool for signing of Bundesliga star

English Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool will compete for the signing of German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach’s star centre-back Denis Zakaria in the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old is one of the most highly-rated defenders in European football and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs in the continent.

As per Sky in Germany cited by Daily Mirror, both Premier League giants are eager to sign the young defender as they are keen to bolster their respective squads for the future campaigns.

The news will be a disastrous one for Monchengladbach who were hoping to keep their star player at the club for at least another season.

The Switzerland international has been with Die Borussen since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Swiss club BSC Young Boys for a reported transfer fee of just €12 million.

Sine then, Zakaria has represented his current club in 96 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score eight goals and provided six assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Zakaria—who has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2022—has been one of the star player for Monchengladbach where he has two goals and two assists to his name in 31 appearances in all competitions.