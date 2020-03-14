The 26th round of Bundesliga fixtures, including Bayern Munich’s trip to Union Berlin, have been postponed, the DFL has confirmed.

This weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures have all been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 have led to Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and the Premier League all suspending their seasons.

Despite the executive committee of the league (DFL) suggesting the Bundesliga follow suit, fixtures such as Bayern Munich’s trip to Union Berlin and the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, were still scheduled to take place behind closed doors.

However, following criticism from Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, the DFL said it was postponing games due to “new infections and corresponding suspected cases in direct connection with the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga”.

The clubs will meet on Monday to discuss further postponements, with the DFL suggesting the Bundesliga should be halted until April 2.

Defender Timo Hubers, who plays for 2. Bundesliga side Hannover, was one of the first players to test positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Nurnberg, who lost 3-0 to Hannover – a game in which Hubers scored, revealed their whole team and coaching staff had gone into quarantine as a result of Fabian Nurnberger also contracting COVID-19.

This round of Bundesliga fixtures was due to begin with Paderborn’s trip to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday. However, just hours before that fixture, Paderborn were awaiting coronavirus test results on their players after reporting coach Steffen Baumgart did not have the illness.

The fact Bundesliga fixtures were due to take place, albeit behind closed doors, had been criticised by Bayern star Thiago.

He wrote in a tweet: “This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality. Let’s be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport.”

The DFL said it was their intention to finish the domestic campaigns later in the year “because an early end of the season could have existential consequences for some clubs”.