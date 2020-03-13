Coronavirus: Thiago hits out at ‘irresponsible, imprudent’ DFL chiefs after Bundesliga given go ahead

Thiago Alcantara urges DFL chiefs to “stop fooling around” after confirming Bayern Munich’s trip to Hertha Berlin will go ahead on Saturday.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara accused the German Football League (DFL) of being “irresponsible and imprudent” for allowing this weekend’s Bundesliga matches to go ahead amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All LaLiga, Ligue 1, Premier League and Serie A matches have been postponed with immediate effect due to the continued spread of COVID-19, while Bayern’s Champions League last-16 second leg with Chelsea next week has been called off by UEFA.

But the DFL announced on Friday all nine Bundesliga games will still be played behind closed doors this weekend, before a proposed two-week hiatus comes into effect from March 17.

Bayern travel to Hertha Berlin on Saturday and Thiago questioned the decision to allow the game to take place in a now-deleted Twitter post.

UEFA have announced the decision to postpone our match against Chelsea.#FCBCFC pic.twitter.com/7w08H7JWS9 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 13, 2020

“To @DFL_Official: irresponsible, imprudent,” he posted. “This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality. Let’s be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport.”

This weekend’s 2.Bundesliga fixtures will also largely go ahead as planned, with Hannover’s clash against Dynamo Dresden the only exception after two of their players tested positive for the respiratory condition.

There have been more than 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany, resulting in six deaths.