Will Erling Haaland be the difference in his first-ever Revierderby?

When a single goal could decide a Bundesliga clash as big as Saturday’s Revierderby, all eyes will be on Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland on Saturday.

Having only arrived in the January transfer window, Haaland has taken no time at all to settle into his new surroundings and the impact he has made at Signal Iduna Park has been much publicised.

Still only 19, the Norwegian joined from Red Bull Salzburg with a remarkable record of 28 goals in 22 matches in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign.

Although he was made to wait for his first appearance, having started against Augsburg on the bench, he was introduced in the 56th minute with his team trailing 3-1 and it took him just three minutes to open his account before adding two more for a debut hat-trick as BVB turned the game around to win 5-3.

He followed that up with two goals against Cologne – again off the bench – and currently boasts nine goals in eight Bundesliga appearances.

It has not just been on the domestic front where Haaland has caught the eye.

In the first leg of Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, the 1.94-metre target man scored a double to inspire his team to a 2-1 upset over Paris Saint-Germain, which included a stunning 20-yard piledriver that almost tore a hole in the net.

For all the attacking threat that BVB possess through the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard, a genuine focal point in attack has been something they have lacked.

Paco Alcacer – who has since left for Villarreal – did perform that role to the best of his abilities but he seemed to excel more as an impact player coming off the bench.

While he did boast a healthy strike rate of 26 goals in 46 matches in all competition for Dortmund, they were happy to let him leave in January such was the confidence they had in their incoming teenage sensation.

View this post on Instagram Three important points, let’s keep the focus! ⚫🟡 A post shared by Erling Braut Haaland (@erling.haaland) on Feb 22, 2020 at 9:43am PST

Despite his tender years, Haaland is already built like a seasoned campaigner while possessing a sharp turn of pace, which allows him to join in on many of BVB’s blistering counterattacks.

When they do look to build up play, his intelligence and ability to hold up the ball also makes him a useful pivot in and around the 18-yard box.

Nonetheless, his greatest attribute is undeniably his remarkably deadly finishing ability which sees him capable of finding the back of the net from almost any angle or distance.

After all, this was the player that finished as the top scorer at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup with nine goals despite Norway being eliminated after three group-stage games with all those coming in a single match – a 12-0 thrashing of Honduras.

For so long now, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski – coincidentally a former Dortmund marksman – has been the leading No. 9 in the Bundesliga, but his status could soon be under threat by a new hero of the Signal Iduna Park faithful.

And Haaland has no better opportunity to prove he is the man for the big occasion than on Saturday, where he has the chance to lead Dortmund to victory against bitter rivals Schalke in his Revierderby debut.