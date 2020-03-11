International players’ union calls for suspension of European football due to coronavirus outbreak

The international players’ union FIFPro has called for a total shutdown of European football because of the coronavirus outbreak. Italy have suspended all football-related activities and more countries could follow suit.

The Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Manchester City was postponed as well after Olympiacos owner Evangelis Marinakis, who met the Gunners players when they faced the Greek club last month, revealed he had tested positive for the virus.

Multiple matches have been scheduled to take place behind closed doors, including the Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League encounter. Now FIFPro has called for respective football associations to consider suspending training or competitions.

“Cross-border travel and attendance at games create a high risk, affecting everyone from spectators and players to match officials and club staff.

“To provide a reliable and clear course of action which puts people and public health first we ask authorities and competition organisers to take transparent, reasonable and consistent decisions across the football industry based on government advice.

“Professional footballers, like other workers, are concerned about themselves and their families and friends being exposed to the coronavirus during their daily lives.

“For players their exposure could come during travel, training and match days.

“Any actions relating to these activities must be coordinated in close cooperation with players and their unions.

“We ask that employers and competition organizers respect the wishes of players to take short-term precautionary measures including suspending training or competitions.

“We support the players and their associations who have requested a suspension or postponement of football activities in their countries or regions,” FIFPro said in a statement as reported by The Sun.

“As an international industry professional football is heavily affected by this situation in multiple ways.

“Matches behind closed doors and cancellations have a considerable effect on the revenue streams and cash flow of small and medium sized clubs.

“The football industry should therefore consider extraordinary solidarity measures to protect the industry and support clubs in need through, for example, financial assistance or advanced payments.

“As the situation changes, it is important to strengthen coordination amongst international football stakeholders, governments and public health experts in order to take the best possible course of action for our people and our industry,” FIFPro added.

