BREAKING: Hannover 96 centre-back Timo Hubers tested positive for coronavirus

Hannover 96 centre-back Timo Hubers has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have confirmed. The 23-year-old’s teammates will be tested as well, as a precaution.

“It is assumed that Hübers got infected at an event in Hildesheim on Saturday evening. Since the 23-year-old has had no contact with his teammates since the infection, which can be precisely localized, it cannot be assumed that teammates have become infected with him. Nevertheless, we will act responsibly – the entire professional squad, trainer team and staff will be tested for the virus as a precaution,” the club said in a statement.

The youngster has been put in domestic quarantine while his teammates continue preparation for their next 2. Bundesliga encounter against Dynamo Dresden.

#H96-Profi Timo #Hübers ist positiv auf das #Corona-Virus getestet worden. Da der 23-Jährige seit der Ansteckung keinen Kontakt zu seinen Teamkollegen hatte, ist nicht davon auszugehen, dass sich Mitspieler bei ihm infiziert haben. 👇 #NiemalsAllein ⚫⚪💚https://t.co/MBVQOdDnI1 — Hannover 96 (@Hannover96) March 11, 2020

“Timo behaved absolutely exemplary. He himself shows no symptoms up to now. When he found out before that a person who had been with him at the event was tested positive, he reported directly to the doctor and temporarily went into quarantine at home,” Gerhard Zuber, sporting director of Hannover 96 said.