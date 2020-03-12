Revierderby Faceoff – The rampaging right-backs: Achraf Hakimi v Jonjoe Kenny

Two of the Bundesliga’s in-form right-backs will face off in Saturday’s Revierderby in the form of Borussia Dortmund’s Achraf Hakimi and Schalke counterpart Jonjoe Kenny.

Considering goals are the commodity that wins matches, it may perhaps raise a few eyebrows to suggest that two right-backs could be pivotal in deciding one of the biggest clashes on the Bundesliga calendar.

But in Hakimi and Kenny, Dortmund and Schalke respectively boast two players who can genuinely make a difference in the upcoming Revierderby at the Signal Iduna Park.

The Top 5 Revierderby Maiden Goals

Coincidentally, both are currently only in the Bundesliga on loan and it is Hakimi who has more experience in the top flight of German football.

Into his second season at Dortmund now, Hakimi was always expected to make an impact arriving from Real Madrid as a UEFA Champions League winner, as well as having represented Morocco at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

His displays for BVB last term were excellent, but the 21-year-old has taken his game to a whole different level in 2019/20.

He has filled a variety of roles for manager Lucien Favre and even starred as a wide attacker earlier in the campaign, memorably both goals in a 2-0 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League last October.

More recently, he has been deployed as a right wing-back in a settled 3-4-3 system but that has hardly affected his output and just last weekend he popped up to score the winner in a 2-1 triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Moroccan Menace 🇲🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/KgoIKrmvfS — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 10, 2020

His ten assists in the league ranks him joint-fourth in the entire Bundesliga alongside team-mate Thorgan Hazard, and the only Dortmund player that has laid more goals has been Jadon Sancho with 15.

On Saturday, lining up on the opposite flank as Hakimi on the right side of Schalke’s back four is an equally promising talent in Kenny.

Having come through the youth system of Everton, the Englishman’s most-productive season was previously in 2017/18 when he made 19 Premier League appearances and 25 in all competition for the Toffees.

View this post on Instagram Strong team performance today💪🏻Unbelievable support!! @s04 🔵⚪️ A post shared by Jonjoe Kenny (@jonjoekenny4) on Oct 26, 2019 at 12:12pm PDT

In search of regular first-team action, the 22-year-old decided to move to the Veltins-Arena at the start of this season and it has thus far proven a savvy decision.

Immediately installed in the starting XI, Kenny has been part of a Schalke outfit rejuvenated under new coach David Wagner – one that has gone from flirting with relegation last term to vying for continental qualification at present.

Kenny may not have numbers that match Hakimi’s but he offers the same drive and stability down the right, rarely losing a one-on-one duel while defending but also never missing an opportunity to push forward in attack.

Jonjoe Kenny last time out vs Hertha 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💥#BSCS04 pic.twitter.com/yiLXthwO0c — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 31, 2020

While he has only scored one goal thus far for Die Konigsblauen, it was a strike to remember as he ghosted in from the right to pounce on a loose ball just inside the area and drill and unstoppable effort into the bottom corner in a 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin back in August.

And although the usual suspects like Jadon Sancho, Amine Harit and Erling Haaland will still be in the spotlight in Saturday’s Revierderby, the rampaging right-backs from both teams could prove to be equally influential.