The Schalke stars that could make a difference in the Revierderby

It has been a season of resurgence for Schalke in the Bundesliga and they will be looking to prove they are truly back when they take on Borussia Dortmund in this Saturday’s Revierderby.

Despite their status as one of German football’s biggest clubs, Schalke had a 2018/19 campaign to forget as they spent most of the languishing in and around the relegation zone before ultimately preserving their top-flight status with a 14th-place finish.

But, with the appointment of David Wagner at the helm, Die Konigsblauen have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes and currently lie 6th on the table.

A return to Europe – via the Europa League at least – is firmly within their reach but with Wolfsburg, Freiburg and Hoffenheim breathing down their necks, Schalke can hardly afford any slip-ups.

Considering they have been badly hit by injuries, currently missing the likes of Salif Sane, Omar Mascarell, Suat Serdar, Ozan Kabak and Benjamin Stambouli, Schalke have performed admirably in recent weeks but a tough test awaits them on Saturday in the form of title-chasing Dortmund.

In the absence of these big guns, who are the others that need to step up if Die Konigsblauen are to emerge triumphant in the Revierderby?

FOX Sports Asia singles out three who could make a difference.

THE REVELATION AT RIGHT-BACK

In recent years, the Bundesliga has proven to be something of a platform for young English talent to showcase their wares and Jonjoe Kenny is the latest to shine while on a season-long loan from Schalke.

The right-back has started 23 of Schalke’s 25 league games so far in 2019/20 as he has made the spot almost completely his own.

Defensively, the 22-year-old is as steady as they come but also offers plenty going forward, ranking second highest at the club, and joint-21st overall in the entire competition, for crosses from open play with 46.

With Dortmund boasting a plethora of attacking threats, Kenny will need to be at his best if Schalke are to keep their rivals at bay on Saturday.

THE VERSATILE MR. FIX-IT

Weston McKennie may only be into his third full season at the Veltins-Arena but is already regarded as one of the team’s most influential players.

Still only 21, McKennie’s versatility regularly sees him deployed in a variety of roles although that hardly affects his high levels of consistency.

It is in midfield where he arguably still does his best work with his dynamic style of play, often tracking back to help out his defenders but also pushing forward with real endeavour to support the attack.

As the fastest scorer of a hat-trick for United States, having netted thrice in a 13-minute spell, McKennie could perhaps add more goals to his game at Schalke but – having opened his account for the campaign against Hoffenheim last weekend – might just be in the mood again.

THE EXCITEMENT MACHINE

When in full flight, there is no denying that Amine Harit is one of the Bundesliga’s excitement machines.

Having struggled for form last season – not helped by some off-field issues – the 2017/18 Bundesliga Rookie of the Year has gone some way in getting back to his best this term.

He started the campaign in blistering form by netting four goals in the opening six matches, while proving to be the main outlet for Die Konigsblauen in the attacking third with his perfect blend of speed, skill and intelligence.

Although the Morocco international’s output has tailed off as the campaign has worn on, he remains the one Schalke player capable of winning a match off his own boot.