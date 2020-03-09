Borussia Dortmund midfielder reveals why he didn’t join Manchester United in January transfer window

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can has revealed that he had offers from multiple English Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, but he decided to move to Germany.

The German international, previously of Liverpool, was deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus. Multiple clubs were interested in his signing, including some Premier League clubs, as he revealed. However, he didn’t think about joining United because of his past with Liverpool.

“I had three Premier League deals alone, including one from Manchester United, but I didn’t think about that for a second because of my Liverpool past,” the Germany international told Sky Sports.

He then went on to explain why he chose Dortmund over any other club when they came calling. Can added that the club suits him well and vice versa.

“I have always had an extreme sympathy for BVB. I wanted to go to a club for which I can be important where I am needed. That’s the case in Dortmund. Borussia suits me well – and vice versa. “

Currently, he is on a one-year loan at Dortmund but the 26-year-old’s move to Westfalenstadion will be made permanent after the ongoing season for a reported sum of €25 million. United, on the other hand, signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, who has been a big hit so far.

