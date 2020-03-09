The latest word around the rumour mill is that Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has hinted that a move to Premier League giants Manchester United could be on the cards, during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sancho has had a brilliant season so far with the Black and Yellow, having scored 17 goals along with providing 19 assists, in 34 appearances across all competitions. He was equally successful in the 2018-19 season as well, having recorded 13 goals and 19 assists in 43 appearances for his club.

When the transfer window finally reopens for the summer, there will be stiff competition for his signature with Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) all linked with a move – however, according to The Daily Star, the 19-year-old has hinted that he may be on his way to Old Trafford.

It is claimed that he ‘liked’ a post on Instagram from the account ‘Globesoccer’ that asked whether he would be signing for the Red Devils or not.

The like has since disappeared but not before eagle-eyed fans spotted it and began speculating that a move may be likely.

At the same time, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also looking to further enhance his forward line in the summer, as a result of which Sancho is definitely a prime target for him.

It is expected that any club interested to sign him would shell out a sum north of £100million, to force Borussia Dortmund to part ways with him.