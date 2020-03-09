DFL committed to Bundesliga schedule despite coronavirus

Coronavirus has led to matches being played behind closed doors in Italy, but Germany’s football authorities will not rush any decisions.

The German Football League (DFL) is committed to concluding the 2019-20 Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga seasons on schedule despite fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

In Italy, Serie A matches will take place behind closed doors until April 3 as the authorities seek to halt the spread of the illness, which has caused 233 deaths amid 5,883 reported cases in the European country.

Germany is yet to suffer a coronavirus death amid 951 cases and DFL chief executive Christian Seifert believes his organisation must “find the appropriate path between justified provision and excessive caution”.

In a statement, Seifert said: “The coronavirus puts society as a whole and thus football in a difficult situation.

“Of course, the health of the population and therefore all football fans are the top priority. The goal must be to find the appropriate path between justified provision and excessive caution in different areas of life.

“Of course, the clubs of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga will continue to coordinate closely with the responsible authorities at the respective locations with regard to the schedule of further match days.”

Nevertheless, extending the season beyond its scheduled conclusion is not a route Seifert wants to go down, potentially bringing behind-closed-doors matches into play.

“At the same time, there is no question that the season must be played until mid-May to determine promoted and relegated players and the participants for the international competitions,” he added.

“This is the only way for clubs and DFL to have planning certainty for the coming season despite difficult circumstances.

“The DFL committee will exchange views on this shortly and will schedule a club meeting as soon as possible.”