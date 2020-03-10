WATCH: Borussia Dortmund’s Top 5 Revierderby Goals

Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park will take centre stage in the Bundesliga this weekend when they entertain archenemies Schalke in the Revierderby.

As one of the biggest rivalries in German football, the Revierderby has served up its fair share of drama and excitement over the years.

Since the Bundesliga’s inception in 1963, it is Dortmund who currently hold the edge in the head-to-head record with 33 wins to Schalke’s 32, while they have scored 147 goals – ten more than Schalke – in their 95 meetings in the competition.

With Jadon Sancho in red-hot form thus far in the 2019/20 campaign, and boasting star quality all over the attacking third in Erling Haaland, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt and Achraf Hakimi, Lucien Favre’s charges have every chance of adding to that tally on Saturday.

A standout display in a fixture as massive as the Revierderby is enough to secure a place in Dortmund folklore, and may former stars of Dortmund have done just that with a single piece of brilliance.

From icons of yesteryear such as Matthias Sammer and Alexander Frei to more recent heroes like Shinji Kagawa and Nuri Sahin, and even a man who could feature this weekend in Mario Gotze, here are Dortmund’s Top 5 Goals in Revierderby history.

Borussia Dortmund’s Top 5 Revierderby Goals