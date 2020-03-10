WATCH: Schalke’s Top 5 Revierderby Goals

One of the biggest matches of the Bundesliga campaign takes place this Saturday when Schalke visit bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund in the second Revierderby of the 2019/20 season.

The first meeting between the two sides this term – back on October 19 – finished a 0-0 draw, although that was an anomaly for a fixture which usually delivers plenty of drama and excitement.

In 95 previous Bundesliga meetings, Schalke have hit the back of the net 137 times and have every chance of adding to that tally at Signal Iduna Park this weekend, given the talent coach David Wagner has at his disposal.

In Amine Harit, Die Konigsblauen boast one of the league’s biggest excitement machines, while the likes of Michael Gregoritsch, Rabbi Matondo, Guido Burgstaller and Ahmed Kutucu always pose a threat.

It will however take something special if anyone of them is to score one of the top goals the Revierderby has witnessed, given the number of stunners the fixtures has produced.

From a trademark Daniel Caligiuri freekick and Naldo’s thumping header that salvaged a stunning 4-4 draw to goalkeeper Jens Lehmann’s heroics at the opposite end of the field, here are Schalke’s Top 5 goals in the Revierderby.

Schalke’s Top 5 Revierderby Goals