Wolfsburg 0-0 RB Leipzig: Julian Nagelsmann’s men draw frustrating blank

Bayern Munich could be five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga at the end of this weekend after Wolfsburg held RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig missed out on the chance to pull level with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Wolfsburg.

It meant a second consecutive draw for Julian Nagelsmann’s side at a pivotal stage of the title race, after they were held 1-1 by Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

Wolfsburg made most of the running during the first half, although Angelino wasted a glorious chance to put the visitors ahead in the 36th minute.

Leipzig grew into the game after the restart – Yussuf Poulsen lashing over in the 55th minute before making way for Timo Werner.

Before the match, Nagelsmann explained he benched Werner because his star forward had only been able to train once over the past two weeks, and the Germany international was unable to inspire a late winner, despite Christopher Nkunku’s 85th-minute effort leaving Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels needing treatment for a hand injury.

Leipzig are back in action on Tuesday, when they will aim to press home a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Tottenham in the Champions League last 16, by which stage they could be five adrift domestically. Bayern host fellow Bavarians Augsburg on Sunday.