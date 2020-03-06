Ten years on: David Alaba’s decade of excellence at Bayern Munich

On this day, exactly ten years ago, a skinny 17-year-old made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich as he replaced an injured Diego Contento in a 1-1 draw at Cologne.

Like many that come through the academy ranks at Bayern, there was probably no doubting that he was talented but not many would have been confident enough to predict he would one day go one to a key player for the club and one of the best in the world in his position.

Alas, that is exactly how the story of David Alaba turned out.

Since that afternoon on March 6, 2010, Alaba has made 240 league appearances for Bayern – and 371 in all competition – and is an eight-time Bundesliga winner, four-time DFB-Pokal champion while also winning the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

How David Alaba conquered the Bundesliga in 10 years

His all-action style of play and versatility has seen deployed in a variety of positions throughout his time at the Allianz Arena, although he has primarily been used as a left-back to devastating effect.

Quick, fit and strong with an uncanny ability to read the play and sense danger, while also blessed with a sublime left foot that has seen him become something on a dead-ball specialist, Alaba bombing down the flank was a constant sight that got Bayern fans off their seats.

His first league goal for Bayern came in 2011 against Hannover when he raced onto a loose ball on the edge of the area before coolly guiding a shot into the bottom corner, and he has since gone on to net 19 more times in the Bundesliga – a respectable haul for a defender.

Alaba not only made a name for himself by emerging as an automatic pick in the Bayern starting XI, but arguably afforded his country far greater prominence that they previously had in the footballing world.

While the likes of Andreas Herzog and Toni Polster were both Austrian football greats in their own right, Alaba was the first from his homeland to play such a crucial on a regular basis for one of Europe’s biggest clubs for a prolonged period of time.

A six-time Austrian Footballer of the Year, he also become the first player from his country to both play in a Champions League final and win the European Cup.

It is quite remarkable to think that Alaba is still only 27 but, even as a ten-year veteran of Bayern, he continues to find new ways to impress even further.

Although he has played at centre-back before, he has spent the majority of the 2019/20 season in that position as the reigning Bundesliga champions’ backline was hit by a raft of injuries earlier in the season which robbed them of the services of Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Javi Martinez.

Slotting in seamlessly alongside Jerome Boateng, Alaba has been an absolute rock in the heart of defence and boasts a 60 per cent success rate in challenges – a figure which is even more remarkable when considering that Alaba, standing at 1.8 metres, is hardly built like a traditional centre-back.

And, with Bayern finding form at the right time as they aim for an 8th consecutive Meisterschale, Alaba could just end his 11th season in the same way he finished his first over a decade ago – by winning the Bundesliga.