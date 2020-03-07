The all-rounder Patrik Schick proving to be key man for title-chasing RB Leipzig

He is only still on loan from Italian club Roma but Patrik Schick is fast establishing himself as an invaluable member of an RB Leipzig outfit gunning for a maiden Bundesliga title.

Schick may not be as fast as Timo Werner or as strong as Yussuf Poulsen, nor boast a similarly exquisite touch to Christopher Nkunku.

Yet, he is quick, strong and skillful in his own right and that is a key reason why the all-rounder is proving impossible to displace as the focal point of the Leipzig attack.

Patrik Schick | The valuable must-have for RB Leipzig

After arriving at the Red Bull Arena, Schick initially had to bide his time with Werner and Poulsen well established as the club’s first-choice striking duo.

But on November 30, almost three months after joining Die Roten Bullen, Schick finally broke his duck – and in sublime fashion – in a 3-2 win at Paderborn.

Arriving into the box at pace to latch on Marcel Halstenberg’s low cross, the Czech Republic international took the entire Paderborn defence out of the equation with a sublime drag of the ball while taking himself towards goal in the same swift movement before coolly finishing past Leopold Zingerle.

Since then, he has not looked back having started nine of Leipzig’s last 12 games and currently boasting an impressive haul of seven goals and two assists.

Schick’s lanky 1.85-metre frame may be deceiving but he is genuinely a powerful specimen who thrives in the contest.

His 46 per cent success rate in challenges is better that that of Poulsen and Werner, while he has scored three of his team’s seven headed goals to lead in that category.

Still, Schick’s greatest asset is arguably his uncanny ability to put the ball into the back of the net and, with his ratio of a goal every four efforts, the Leipzig fans will be hoping he keeps taking as many shots as possible.

As the 2019/20 campaign approaches the business end, Die Roten Bullen are still firmly in contention to win the Meisterschale for the first time in their history and are currently just three points behind leaders Bayern Munich in second place.

View this post on Instagram Great team performance ⚽️💪🏽 #rbl #bundesliga A post shared by Patrik Schick (@p_schicky) on Feb 15, 2020 at 12:00pm PST

This weekend, with Bayern only in action on Sunday, Leipzig have the opportunity to move level at the top and pile on the pressure on Saturday when they visit Wolfsburg.

When both teams met earlier in the season, Leipzig were held to a 1-1 draw as Timo Werner’s 54th-minute opener was cancelled out by a Wout Weghorst equaliser with eight minutes remaining.

Back then, Schick was still finding his feet at the Red Bull Arena and was not even on the bench for Julian Nagelsmann to call upon.

Fast forward five months, and with Schick in excellent form leading the line, Leipzig could just be far more confident in their prospects of claiming a win this time around.