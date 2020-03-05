RB Leipzig sporting director reveals if they have received any official bid for Timo Werner

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has revealed that the club is yet to receive any official bid for their star striker Timo Werner. The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea are interested in the German international and could make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Multiple reports have claimed that Werner prefers a move to Anfield and is eager to play under manager Jurgen Klopp. The 23-year-old recently accepted that he was proud to be linked with Liverpool, further confirming the reports that he wants to play for the current European champions.

However, as Leipzig’s sporting director revealed, the Bundesliga club have not received any official bid from the interested clubs. He added that given the form that Werner is in, it is only natural that the biggest of European clubs show their interest in him.

Speaking to Bild, Krosche said: “There aren’t many things that favour him leaving us. There has been nothing at all. But it’s normal that Timo gets into the focus of other clubs. He’s playing a very, very good season and scores very, very often.”

The German international has 21 goals and seven assists in 24 appearances for the club in Bundesliga this season.