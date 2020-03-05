In-form Moussa Diaby emerging as real weapon for Bayer Leverkusen

With three goals and two assists since the winter break, Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is currently one of the in-form stars of the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old was tipped to make an impact at the BayArena considering he arrived last summer as a Ligue 1 champion, after coming through the youth ranks of French giants Paris Saint-Germain and enjoying a breakthrough campaign in 2018/19.

It was always expected that he would take some time to settle and he made just five starts in the Hinrunde – as the first half of the season is referred to in German football.

Who is Moussa Diaby?

But, in the seven matches since the winter break, Diaby has matched that tally – along with two substitute appearances – and racked up five goal involvements in that time to really emerge as one of Leverkusen’s rising star.

His form has kept Leon Bailey on the bench on numerous occasions and, until striker Kevin Volland was recently injured, he, Diaby and Havertz were forming quite the dynamic trio in the final third.

With Volland possibly ruled out for the rest of the campaign with an ankle injury, Die Werkself will need others to step up now, including his direct replacement Lucas Alario and the enigmatic but talented Bailey, but – in Diaby – they have one man who is already in excellent form.

His pace is usually identified as his main strength and for good reason too, with his top speed of 35.9 kilometres per hour only better by Borussia Dortmund wing-back Achraf Hakimi in the entire Bundesliga.

Nonetheless, Diaby has other weapons in his arsenal too, boasting excellent close control and dribbling ability, as well as a keen eye for goal.

The Paris native is yet to win his first senior cap for France although he has featured at Under-21 level, and was also named in the Team of the Tournament at the 2018 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

Still, it should be only a matter of time before he represents Les Bleus at the highest level especially if he continues his upward trajectory at the BayArena.

And, for now, he could just emerge as a key player from now till the end of the season as Leverkusen – currently fifth in the Bundesliga and just eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich – look to end a season on a high and maybe even qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the second season running.