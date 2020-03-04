Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland is doing a terrific job in Germany at the moment, but has still not refused to rule out a future move to Real Madrid or Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has 40 goals already this season, which in turn puts him in the transfer market ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, even after joining Dortmund only recently.

And Haaland himself is aware of the big clubs’ interest in him.

“It’s always nice when big clubs are interested,” he told Four Four Two in a recent interview when asked about whether he is aware of Real Madrid’s and Manchester United’s keenness to sign him.

“It means you’re doing something right,” he added further.

Haaland’s exploits with his former club RB Salzburg at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, led to Dortmund signing him for €22million in the mid-season transfer window in January, but now his new club also know that they will have to fight hard to keep him beyond the summer.

Represented by the super-agent Mino Raiola, the pacy forward has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for €83million in 2021, though he could move this summer itself for a much higher transfer price.

Neither Real Madrid nor Manchester United have cooled their interest in him, and Barcelona are also believed to be keeping tabs on him.

Quotes via Marca.