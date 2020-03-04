Marcus Thuram v Erling Haaland: Who will prevail in battle of the outstanding young hitmen?

When Borussia Monchengladbach take on Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, two of the Bundesliga’s hottest young strikers will face off in Marcus Thuram and Erling Haaland.

And there are uncanny similarities between Gladbach’s unstoppable force in attack and Dortmund’s dead-eye marksman.

Marcus Thuram vs Erling Haaland | Two outstanding goal-getters

Having arrived from Guingamp last summer, it took Thuram until Match Day 5 to open his league account for Die Fohlen when he grabbed a match-winning double in a 2-1 triumph over Fortuna Dusseldorf, although he has not looked back since.

At present, the Frenchman has six goals and eight assists to his name – with his total of 14 goal involvement a tally that is not better by any of his team-mates at Borussia Park.

When in full flight, Thuram – who clocked a top speed of 35.6 kilometres per hour despite standing at 1.92 metres – is unstoppable whether he is deployed on the wing or as the focal point in attack and he has formed part of a dangerous attack with Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo, Lars Stindl and Patrick Herrmann, who each pose a different threat of with their varied strengths.

Perhaps the impact that the 22-year-old has made should not come as a surprise considering the pedigree he boasts as the son of legendary defender Lilian Thuram, who won both the 1998 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2000 with France while also spending time with European giants Juventus and Barcelona.

Like the younger Thuram, Haaland also arrived in the Bundesliga with a famous surname that was previously more famously associated with his father Alf-Inge Haaland, who spent a decade in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City.

And just like how Marcus Thuram is making his name for scoring goals when his father used to excel in preventing them, Erling Haaland is a far cry from the hard-tackling midfielder that Alf-Inge was.

Having only joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January, the 19-year-old’s name is already entered in the record books with his nine goals in his first six Bundesliga matches a feat never achieved before.

Standing taller than Thuram at 1.94 metres and almost just as quick, Haaland is also a force of nature in the final third and causes all sorts of problems for opposition defences.

He could not have asked for a better debut when he came off the bench and netted a hat-trick to inspire BVB to a come-from-behind 5-3 victory at Augsburg on January 18, and really announced himself as one of European football’s stars with two goals in a 2-1 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

They are the sons of famous footballers already making a name for themselves with their sheer power and deadly eye for goal, with both leading the charge for two teams gunning to win the Bundesliga in what is proving to be a four-way battle for the Meisterschale.

This weekend, at Borussia Park, whichever of them surpasses the other would go a long way in helping their respective club claim what could be a crucial three points.