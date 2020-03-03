RB Leipzig apologise after asking Japanese fans to leave stadium amid Coronavirus fear

On Monday, RB Leipzig faced a lot of stick for their decision to kick out a few Japanese fans from their stadium, over fears of a potential Coronavirus outbreak. Later, on the same day, the club had to apologise for their actions.

Leipzig were facing Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 24 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, when the club’s representatives along with the stadium’s management decided to ask as many as 20 Japanese fans to leave the venue, in order to prevent a potential outbreak of COVID-19 which is said to have originated in mainland China and spread to most East Asian and South-East Asian nations.

In a statement, the club later said that their security staff “had been instructed to intensify checks” of “certain groups due to potential risk”.

“Unfortunately … amidst the great uncertainty surrounding this topic … a mistake was made on our part,” the statement continued.

“We would like to extend our apologies.”

Leipzig added that they were trying to contact the fans, reportedly as many as 20, in order to invite them to their next home game.

The match ended a draw with both teams winning one point each – as a result of which Leipzig are now three points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

With inputs from TODAY Online.