Reports: Manchester City offer €2million for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid

Premier League giants Manchester City are keen to have Borussia Dortmund’s talented teenage centre-back, Nnamdi Collins, on their books – according to reports.

A report in Bild claims that Manchester City have already offered Dortmund a transfer fee of €2million to acquire the services of the 16-year-old.

According to Transfermarkt, Collins began his professional football career as a youth player at Fortuna Dusseldorf, before joining Dortmund’s youth team in 2016. In 2019 July, he was promoted to their Under-17 team, for whom he has made 20 appearances so far in the ongoing 2019-20 Under-17 Bundesliga West.

Collins has also played for the Germany Under-15 and Under-16 sides, making five international appearances so far.

Although a defender by trade, the youngster is known to participate actively in attack, and his four goals and one assist for the Borussia Dortmund Under-17 team this season bear testimony to his attacking abilities.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is on the lookout for options in defence and midfield, to cope with the expected departure of veterans Fernandinho and David Silva among others.

The Premier League defending champions are unlikely to win the title this season, as they are currently at the second place on the table, a whopping 22 points behind leaders Liverpool, who need only 12 more points from their remaining ten matches to ensure their win.