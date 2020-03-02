Bundesliga star responds to rumours of interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea

German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s star winger Jadon Sancho has responded to rumours of interest from three English Premier League clubs. The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in European football and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs across the continent.

Three of those clubs are from England where Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool who are reportedly keen to sign the young winger in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Sancho, while talking to reporters as per the Mirror after Dortmund’s recent win against SC Freiburg, has revealed that he does not pay attention to such rumours and that he is completely focused on producing the goods for his current team in the rest of the season.

“I don’t really look at all them things,” he said. “I just concentrate on my team and take it game by game. That’s the most important thing for me now.”

Sancho has been with Dortmund since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Manchester City’s academy for a reported transfer fee of just €7.84 million.

Since then, the England international has been a real sensation for his current club where he has managed to score 31 goals and provided 41 assists in just 88 matches in all competitions.