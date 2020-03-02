RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Julian Nagelsmann’s men stumble in Bayern Munich chase

With Bayern Munich having won 6-0 on Saturday, RB Leipzig’s response was far less emphatic as they had to settle for a draw with Leverkusen.

RB Leipzig stumbled in their pursuit of the Bundesliga title as they were held to a 1-1 home draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

With reigning champions Bayern having won 6-0 on Saturday to move four points clear at the top, Julian Nagelsmann’s men could only cut the gap by one a day later.

Leverkusen took a first-half lead when Leon Bailey converted emphatically at the end of an incisive counter-attack.

The hosts’ response was swift and decisive, Patrik Schick heading in from Christopher Nkunku’s set-piece delivery.

Neither side could find a winner in a dull second half, but Leipzig know a victory at Wolfsburg next Saturday will move them level with Bayern, who do not play Augsburg until the following day.