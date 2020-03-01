Wout Weghorst surpasses icons Dzeko and Grafite to be lone Wolf

In less than two years at the club, Wolfsburg’s prolific powerhouse Wout Weghorst has already written his name in his history books.

Having arrived from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2018, Weghorst’s first season in the Bundesliga was one to remember as he racked up 17 goals to be the joint-third highest scorer in the competition.

Having established himself as one of the most-dangerous strikers in German football’s top flight made Weghorst a marked man, and he has found the going tougher in his second year at the Volkswagen Arena.

Wout Weghorst | Wolfsburg’s prolific record-breaker

Nonetheless, he does already have ten goals to his name this term to lead the way for his team, with the most recent three coming a fortnight ago when he netted a hat-trick to inspire the Wolves to a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim.

That feat also saw the Dutchman make history as he became the first players to net three Bundesliga hat-tricks for Wolfsburg, with his most recent trio of strikes following similar efforts against Fortuna Dusseldorf and Augsburg last season.

In doing so, Weghorst also surpassed two club icons in Edin Dzeko and Grafite, who famously played starring roles when the Wolves won their only ever Bundesliga title back in 2008/09.

That season, Dzeko and Grafite combined for an astonishing 54 goals, which till today makes them the most prolific front two in a single season in the history of the Bundesliga.

The highlight of that historic campaign undoubtedly was when they recorded an emphatic 5-1 win over defending champions Bayern Munich en route to claiming the Meisterschale with Dzeko and Grafite grabbing a brace each; the latter also producing a wonder goal when he left the entire opposition defence in his wake before finding the bottom corner with an audacious backheel.

By the time they left Wolfsburg, the duo had a combined 125 goals to their names but – interestingly enough – only netted two hat-tricks apiece, which has allowed Weghorst to overtake them as the lone Wolf in that category.

Obviously, compared to two title-winning heroes, the 27-year-old has some way to go before he is viewed in the same light by the Wolfsburg faithful.

Still, there is no denying that Weghorst is currently the main man in the attacking third for the Wolves, with none of his team-mates able to match his 13 goal involvements at present.

And considering he is already ranked 9th in Wolfsburg’s all-time top scorers in the Bundesliga, who knows how much more history he will make in his time at the Volkswagen Arena.