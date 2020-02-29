Reports: Real Madrid eye move for Bundesliga star in summer

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are eyeing a move for German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s newly-signed striker Erling Braut Haaland in the summer transfer window. Los Blancos have been in the market to sign players in order to build their squad for future campaigns.

For this purpose, it was reported earlier that Real have been evaluated a number of targets recently including the likes of French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe.

However, as per Marca cited by Talksport, Real have now turned their attention towards Dortmund’s Haaland and are ready to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

The report further stated that for this purpose, Real are ready to drop their interest in Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Haaland has been a real sensation ever since joining Dortmund in the January transfer window for a reported transfer fee of just €20 million from Austrian club RB Salzburg.

Since then, the Norway international has represented his current club in eight matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 12 goals and provided a solitary assist.

Overall in the 2019-20 season, Haaland has played 30 matches in the club football competitions where he has already netted 40 times and provided eight assists.