Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool’s pursuit of Timo Werner

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the club’s links with RB Leipzig superstar Timo Werner. The German striker is reportedly one of Liverpool’s top targets and the Reds are expected to complete a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Following his goal in the UEFA Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur, Werner had said that he feels proud of the Liverpool links. The likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea are interested in him as well but if widespread reports are to be believed, Klopp’s side are favourites to sign the striker up.

“Liverpool is the best team in the world at the moment and when you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud but in case of that it’s a pleasure. But I know that in Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself to learn much more things to get on this level to play there,” he had told Viasport after Spurs encounter.

Opening up on Werner’s comments, Klopp said that he’d rather have players say positive things about his team than saying ‘that’s the last club I would ever go to’.

The German boss told Sky Sports: “I prefer that when players speak about us they are positive, rather than saying ‘that’s the last club I would ever go to’. From that point of view it’s obviously nice, but that’s all – there’s nothing else to say about it.”