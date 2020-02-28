Reports say Real Madrid in talks with Dortmund over Erling Haaland, PSG want Koulibaly

Is a move to Real Madrid on the cards for Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland?

Everyone wants a piece of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian teenager has taken Europe by storm this season. First with Salzburg and now with Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland’s exploits have reportedly alerted Real Madrid.

TOP STORY – MADRID MAKE CONTACT FOR HAALAND

have held talks with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of star striker, according to Radio Marca.

Haaland has enjoyed a record-breaking start to life at Bundesliga outfit Dortmund after arriving from Salzburg in January, having turned down Manchester United.

But the 19-year-old’s time with Dortmund could be brief as LaLiga giants Madrid reportedly circle amid their goalscoring woes.

ROUND-UP

– La Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira claims Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. With veteran centre-back Thiago Silva out of contract at the end of the season and facing an uncertain future, Ligue 1 champions PSG are set to turn to Koulibaly, who has been linked to the likes of United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham. Napoli are reportedly set to demand at least €100-110million.

– Madrid are also reportedly interested in Koulibaly, while El Desmarque says Zinedine Zidane is tracking Inter defender Milan Skriniar.

– Tottenham are monitoring Manchester United defender and Roma loanee Chris Smalling, reports Calciomercato. Roma want to sign Smalling permanently.

#PSG are interested in Kalidou #Koulibaly for the summer. First talks between #Leonardo and his agent (Fali Ramadani). He could replace ThiagoSilva, if Al Khelaifi will not extend the brazilian’s contract. #Napoli to sell KK ask €100-110M at least. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 27, 2020

– According to Football Insider,have identified Everton defenderas a primary transfer target. Pep Guardiola is determined to bolster his defensive options after an injury-plagued season.

– Inter forward Lautaro Martinez is wanted by LaLiga champions Barcelona but Madrid are ready to go head-to-head with their rivals for the Argentina star, according to Mundo Deportivo.

– Milan are eyeing a move for Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul at season’s end, reports Schira.