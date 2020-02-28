WATCH: Borussia Monchengladbach’s Top 5 Goals of the 2019/20 season so far

Having set the pace early on in the 2019/20 season, Borussia Monchengladbach remain very much in contention to win the Bundesliga this season.

Although they have not been able to maintain the blistering form they showed at the start of the campaign, Gladbach are currently just six points behind leaders Bayern Munich in fourth spot – and with a game to hand after their derby meeting with Cologne was postponed to March 11 due to inclement weather at the start of the month.

Much of Die Fohlen’s success has been down to how resolute they have been at the back, as they boast the league’s joint-best defensive record alongside RB Leipzig with just 25 goals conceded.

Nonetheless, Gladbach also boast plenty of attacking firepower in the form of exciting trio Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram and Breel Embolo, who have combined for 20 goals, while five-goal Patrick Herrmann, Florian Neuhaus, Ramy Bensebaini and Lars Stindl (three each) have also been useful contributors.

With such talent in the attacking third, Marco Rose’s charges have scored their fair share of stunners already this season and here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five of their best thus far.

Top 5 Borussia Monchengladbach goals of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far

5) RAMY BENSEBAINI – GLADBACH 2-1 Bayern (December 7, 2019)

Die Fohlen issued a real statement of intent back in December when they came from behind to beat defending champions Bayern 2-1, and the victory coincided with summer signing Bensebaini announcing his arrival.

The left-back levelled the scores on the hour mark when he met the corner with a thumping header into the back of the net, before grabbing the winner in injury-time when he held his nerve to convert from the penalty spot.

4) MARCUS THURAM – Hoffenheim 0-3 GLADBACH (September 28, 2019)

Another new arrival that has caught the eye at Borussia Park, Thuram has already proven to be a one-man highlight reel.

His strike in Gladbach’s 3-0 win at Hoffenheim – in particular – summed up what he is all about as he drove towards the box from the wing with real intent and effortlessly made his way past opposition defenders before blasting a shot past Oliver Baumann.

3) ALASSANE PLEA – Mainz 1-3 GLADBACH (August 24, 2019)

Into his second season at Gladbach now, Plea continues to go from strength to strength and showed he can also be dangerous from set-pieces in the second week of the season.

Standing over a freekick on the edge of the box, Plea only had one thing on his mind as Laszlo Benes rolled the ball into his path and drilled a low shot through the wall and into goal.

2) BREEL EMBOLO – Wolfsburg 2-1 GLADBACH (December 15, 2019)

Not to be outdone by Thuram and Plea – his partners-in-crime – Embolo also weighed in with a strike to remember against Wolfsburg although it was ultimately in vain as Gladbach fell to a 2-1 loss.

Making a late run towards the back post that was picked out by Plea’s inch-perfect cross, the former Schalke man proceeded to meet the ball with a thumping volley on his left foot that flew past Koen Casteels before he had time to react.

1) FLORIAN NEUHAUS – GLADBACH 3-1 Mainz (January 25, 2020)

Considering it might eventually go down as the goal of the season, it should come as no surprise that Neuhaus’ glorious effort just last month is the pick of the bunch of Gladbach’s goals so far this season.

After Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner had raced out of his box to head clear, Neuhaus pounced on the loose ball near the centre circle and cleverly spun around an opponent before ingeniously sending a dipping 45-yard effort back towards goal that sailed in precisely just under the crossbar.