Reports: Bundesliga star waiting for Liverpool as Manchester United, Barcelona register their interest

RB Leipzig superstar Timo Werner is on the radar of quite a few European clubs. The likes of Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea are all showing interest in the striker and are ready to move for him in the summer window.

Werner had fuelled speculations of a move to Liverpool to join Jurgen Klopp’s men by claiming he was proud to be linked with the Reds. “Liverpool is the best team in the world at the moment and when you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud but in case of that it’s a pleasure,” he told Viasport.

According to reports from The Athletic, United and Barcelona have made their first moves to get the Germany international on board. The report claims that even though the two giants have registered their interest in him, Werner is waiting for Liverpool’s offer as he prefers a move to Anfield.

Multiple reports have emerged claiming the 23-year old has a release clause of £51.2 million in his contract – a figure which any of the aforementioned clubs could pay for the forward. It remains to be seen which of these sides manage to get the highly-rated German on board.